The Pickling Trick For The Tangiest Egg Salad Ever

You may only need three ingredients to make the creamiest egg salad, but have you ever considered amping one of them up a notch for an even punchier flavor? While the dish already has a decent amount of acid in it to achieve its signature tang, you should consider pickling your eggs to make it even more pronounced. This will give your meal a delicious boost of flavor that might have you devouring the entire bowl before you can even sit down to lunch.

If you're making your egg salad today, there are quick recipes that have your eggs sitting in the brine for as little as 4 hours, but you'll get better flavor if you allow a few days for the magic to happen. This gives the brine time to fully penetrate the eggs, infusing them with tangy notes that will be dotted throughout your salad. If you want to take things further, consider using some of the spices known to elevate egg salad, like turmeric, celery seed, or saffron. You can also swap out the mayo for cottage cheese if you want to change things up.