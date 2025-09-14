What Makes Epoisses Cheese Smell So Pungent?

Epoisses has earned a reputation as one of the most aromatic cheeses in the world, and aromatic is really code for sort of stinky. While it's not quite as pungent as minger, the world's smelliest cheese, its aroma can be so strong that travelers in France have long joked about it being banned on trains and buses. But the intensity isn't random; it is intentionally funky as a direct result of the way this French classic is made. Epoisses belongs to the washed-rind cheese family, so instead of leaving the rind to dry and harden, cheesemakers bathe the exterior of an Epoisses wheel regularly during the aging process with brine and Marc de Bourgogne brandy. This deliberate "washing" creates the perfect environment for Brevibacterium linens, a bacterium that flourishes in damp, salty conditions. As it grows, it produces sulfur compounds, which are the same molecules behind horrid foot and body odors.

Those sulfur notes are what make Epoisses so immediately noticeable when you unwrap it. And even though it may be annoying, that unmistakable aroma is the marker of a living cheese that's actively developing flavor. The bacteria on the rind help break down proteins and fats in the paste, softening the interior and creating a gooey, spoonable texture. Therefore, the pungency is proof of the work happening beneath the surface; for cheese enthusiasts, that first waft when you open the door of your favorite specialty shop is a promise of complexity, signaling a cheese that's unapologetically all up in your face and deeply rooted in tradition.