Wait, There's A Difference Between Round And Oval Measuring Spoons?

Debating over which kind of measuring spoon is the "right" one to use ... to be frank, sounds like something that would be born out of preference and pettiness. The sentiment is that a teaspoon is a teaspoon, right? As far as the user is concerned, if it measures the same amount, the shape shouldn't matter — or at least that's what most of us assume. However, the difference between the two becomes apparent when you begin cooking regularly.

Measuring spoons are just there, tucked in a drawer, waiting to scoop sugar for coffee or baking powder for pancakes. But if you've ever had the unpleasant experience of trying to dig into a narrow and unforgiving jar with a round spoon, you know how frustrating it can be. You angle it, spill half the contents, and end up tapping the jar just to get what you need. That small annoyance is exactly why oval measuring spoons exist, and yes, the shape really does make a difference.

Neither type is better across the board, but once you understand what each one is best suited for, you'll see why it's handy to have both on hand. Now, the real challenge is to figure out how to use your measuring spoons for sticky ingredients, but that's a different story for a different day. In the end, when it comes to round and oval measuring spoons, it's just another trick of the trade that you pick up on after a while.