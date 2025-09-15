Wait, There's A Difference Between Round And Oval Measuring Spoons?
Debating over which kind of measuring spoon is the "right" one to use ... to be frank, sounds like something that would be born out of preference and pettiness. The sentiment is that a teaspoon is a teaspoon, right? As far as the user is concerned, if it measures the same amount, the shape shouldn't matter — or at least that's what most of us assume. However, the difference between the two becomes apparent when you begin cooking regularly.
Measuring spoons are just there, tucked in a drawer, waiting to scoop sugar for coffee or baking powder for pancakes. But if you've ever had the unpleasant experience of trying to dig into a narrow and unforgiving jar with a round spoon, you know how frustrating it can be. You angle it, spill half the contents, and end up tapping the jar just to get what you need. That small annoyance is exactly why oval measuring spoons exist, and yes, the shape really does make a difference.
Neither type is better across the board, but once you understand what each one is best suited for, you'll see why it's handy to have both on hand. Now, the real challenge is to figure out how to use your measuring spoons for sticky ingredients, but that's a different story for a different day. In the end, when it comes to round and oval measuring spoons, it's just another trick of the trade that you pick up on after a while.
When a round or oval spoon makes the most sense
Round spoons are the standard for a reason; they're easy to scoop with, simple to level off, and they do their job well when it comes to basics like flour, sugar, or liquids. They also hold liquids securely, which makes them ideal for things like authentic vanilla extract or oil. They're dependable and straightforward, so you can almost always grab them without thinking twice.
Oval spoons, though, solve a different problem, as their slim design fits neatly into spice jars, small bags, and other tight spots where a round spoon just won't cooperate. So, they're the go-to option when you need maneuverability. Instead of making a mess with your spices and spilling more cinnamon on the counter than you manage to put in your actual recipe, an oval spoon gets in there cleanly. They also work well for ingredients that don't pack perfectly into a round scoop, like minced garlic or mustard.
The real advantage comes from keeping both styles in your kitchen. Round spoons give you accuracy and stability, while oval spoons give you access and convenience. Together, they make sure you can measure without mess or hassle, no matter what's on the menu.