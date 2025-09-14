The Only Difference Between Butterscotch And Toffee

Butterscotch has an old-fashioned charm that makes it feel like a throwback to classic candy shops or vintage desserts. Grandmas across the nation carry them in their purses religiously, always ready to hand one out, just because. The candy is made by melting butter and brown sugar together, sometimes with a little bit of cream or vanilla, then heating the mixture to around 225 to 235 degrees Fahrenheit (the soft-ball stage) for a sauce. That lower temperature keeps the sugar from fully hardening, which is why butterscotch stays soft, pourable, and sometimes even gooey, depending on how it's used. Butterscotch candy is cooked at higher temperatures of 270 to 290 degrees Fahrenheit (the soft-crack stage).

The flavor is very deep and caramelized, but it's not bitter. Some recipes call for a pinch of salt or a hint of molasses to round it out. Texture-wise, butterscotch can range from syrupy to chewy, but it's never brittle. That's why you'll see it in sauces, puddings, or chewy wrapped candies rather than crunchy pieces.

If you've ever had butterscotch chips in a cookie, you've tasted a stabilized version of that softer, buttery flavor. The chips differ from butterscotch candy in that they're often made from cane sugar and contain milk solids, vegetable oils, and added flavorings. Still, they're flavor is rich and smooth without being overwhelming, and is very reminiscent of salted caramel in that it's been a dessert workhorse for generations — adding nostalgic and delicious warmth to everything from ice cream sundaes to baking mixes.