How To Make Toffee Bits With 3 Ingredients You Already Have

Toffee bits are a delectable holiday treat that can both taste and look high maintenance when in fact they are very simple to make. Perfect to snack on, serve with dessert, or as a feature in a holiday snack box, toffee bits only require three ingredients you already have in your kitchen: All you need is butter, light brown sugar, and some salt.

To make your toffee bits, start by lining a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper; set this aside, prepped to receive your toffee mixture. In a pot, melt together your butter, brown sugar, and salt and whisk consistently until the ingredients are smooth.

Note that even though their ingredients are similar, toffee is different from caramel, specifically the heat needed to cook them. Toffee needs to be cooked to about 300 degrees in order to cool to a hard-crack consistency. Once the toffee is smooth and thick, pour it into your baking sheet and let it cool until hard.

When the toffee has solidified, you can crack it with a kitchen mallet or rolling pin to create individual snacking pieces, and you are all set! Minimal cracks will yield larger pieces, which are great to serve as a featured dessert, but really crushing the toffee gives you the small bits you can use as toppings — it's simply a matter of preference. With their versatility and easy recipe, there's no reason not to make toffee for your next dessert.