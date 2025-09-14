The Classic 3-Ingredient Brazilian Cocktail Anthony Bourdain Loved 'The Pants Off' Of

Anthony Bourdain, the late great chef, writer, and TV presenter, taught more than a few invaluable lessons, whether it was reminding us never to order fish on a Monday, not to expect much from airplane meals, or to always follow the "Grandma Rule". His unpretentious, straight-shooting approach to food charmed and expanded countless horizons, and when Bourdain found something he genuinely loved, you could trust it was worth paying attention to.

On one of his trips to Brazil, Bourdain described the eclectic food scene as a kind of paradise. "Large cold beers and powerful beverages of crushed limes and sugarcane liquor, along with spicy fried things, seem to appear from all directions," he said. "It seems, from a visitor's point of view, utopian." The powerful beverage he referred to was none other than Brazil's pride and joy, the caipirinha — their national drink. He encountered this tart, margarita-esque mix of cachaça (a raw, fiery sugarcane spirit reminiscent of white rum), lime, sugar, and ice in a 2014 episode of "Parts Unknown." To him, it was more than just a refreshing beachside drink; he called it "an indispensable icon of Brazilian beach culture," and "the utility beverage good for any time of day, or any social occasion."

What appealed to Bourdain was its lack of pretense. Typically sold by beach vendors for just a few coins, the caipirinha is mixed with the same relaxed ease that it's consumed. A few wedges of lime are muddled with sugar, a generous splash of cachaça is poured in, and the whole thing is shaken and poured over ice. This unceremonious, ungarnished approach to cocktails reflects Bourdain's fondness for a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to food, encapsulating Brazil's laid-back yet vibrant street food scene.