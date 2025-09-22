Oprah's Decadent Scrambled Egg Seasoning Has 4 Ingredients

Fresh truffles might be Oprah-level luxury (a mere four ounces can set you back $200 to $300), but you don't need a celebrity budget to whip up eggs that feel just as indulgent. If truffles are out of reach, a sprinkle of truffle cheese (usually $9 to $14), a drizzle of truffle oil (around $20), or even a generous grating of parmesan or Pecorino Romano provide that same salty-savory punch. Diced, sautéed mushrooms are another smart stand-in, offering the kind of earthy umami that feels close to the real thing.

As for the heat, tailor it to your taste buds. De-seed the jalapeños before chopping them up for a gentler kick, or add jalapeños' less spicy cousin — poblanos — instead. Bell peppers are also great if you want to keep things totally mild, or, turn up the heat with serrano or cayenne peppers. Roasting your peppers first can also add a hint of sweetness and depth.

To make this dish even more decadent than it already is, borrow ideas from celebrity chefs: Add Bobby Flay's favorite creamy ingredient, crème fraîche, or a dollop of mayonnaise like Alton Brown. Serve your scrambled eggs on a piece of toasted sourdough or flaky croissant for the ultimate breakfast at home.