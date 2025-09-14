Skip The Price Tag On This Expensive Designer Dishware With A Thrifty Hack

Designer dishware elevates any kitchen aesthetic, making decorating for elegant parties feel effortless and everyday dining feel fancy. But that high-end appeal often comes with a hefty price tag, and the upscale MacKenzie-Childs brand is no exception. Luckily, we've discovered a money-saving hack: Shopping for this designer dishware through secondhand retailers.

MacKenzie-Childs has built a reputation for its eye-catching dishware featuring bold patterns, whimsical designs, and vibrant colors. On the company's website, its pieces range from $50 for a simple cheese plate to nearly $500 for a five-piece kitchen essentials set. Even if you head to home retailers and grocery stores, dishware and cooking tools are also expensive. But at local thrift stores, estate sales, and secondhand shops, MacKenzie-Childs dishware is more affordable. These venues often price items far lower because staff aren't always familiar with the brand's true value or are eager to offload merchandise. Goodwill employees don't research every item before pricing, and garage sale or estate sale hosts might desperately want to clear out unused pieces.

So how low are we talking? Savvy shoppers have scored MacKenzie-Childs plates for just $3.99 at Goodwill and found candlesticks for the same bargain price at garage sales. These are complete steals, and while you might not get quite as lucky, you'll definitely encounter better prices than standard retail offerings. However, success ultimately requires knowing where to look and recognizing the telltale signs that identify these coveted designer pieces.