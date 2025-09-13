The Pizza That Made Anthony Bourdain Rethink Everything He Knew About The Dish

Anthony Bourdain was never one to shy away from hot takes, especially when it came to food. While he often celebrated New York pizza– famously calling Brooklyn's Di Fara "the best of the best" in his 2005 Guardian guide — his travels to Naples made him question everything he thought he knew.

In a 2011 episode of No Reservations, Bourdain sat down at Pizzeria Pellone to try a classic margherita pizza, which is subject to strict standards for crust, ingredients, dimension, and temperature. As he explained, "In 2004, the Italian Ministry of Agriculture actually laid out regulations for how a Neapolitan pizza must be made." These Neapolitan pizzas are thus legally required to include slices of fresh mozzarella and thick, puffy crusts. Bourdain detailed how, in New York, most artisanal pizzas had thin, crisp crusts and used shredded, not fresh mozzarella.

Bourdain said that the Neapolitan usage of fresh mozzarella, which has a higher moisture content, can leak water into the crust, reducing the possible crispiness. Is this worth it? Apparently yes. "Whoa. Yes. Oh, that's pretty. That's beautiful," said the normally grumpy connoisseur. The moment was transformative. "Eating this throws into question everything I thought I knew about pizza. What does authentic pizza mean? What does it all mean? I don't know. I don't really even care. You know what? This is good."