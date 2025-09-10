The Root Vegetable Hack That Kicks Countertop Garlic Smells To The Curb

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Garlic is a prized kitchen staple for adding flavor to all kinds of savory dishes, from pastas and soups to main dishes to sides and salads. The aroma of crusty and buttery garlic bread in the oven or a classic aglio e olio pasta is temptingly appealing. But the sharper, pungent smell of the raw flavor-boosting allium can be overpowering. It's also hard to get the smell out of your countertop or cutting board, no matter which of the different ways you choose to cut garlic to affect taste. Fortunately, an everyday potato is all you need to make your kitchen surface odor-free.

To try the hack from America's Test Kitchen, grate a raw potato (no need to peel it) and spread the stringy clumps over the cutting board, countertop, or other surface where the aroma is emanating. Leave it for about 10 minutes, then wash the area with soap and water. It works because an enzyme in the potato oxidizes the garlic's sulfuric compounds, neutralizing the smell it produces.

The potato enzyme, called polyphenol oxidase, is the same substance that turns the root vegetable brown when it's cut and exposed to oxygen. Apples also have the enzyme, which is why they turn brown when they're cut or bruised too. The fruit can also be used for this hack. Just grate and spread the grated apple the same way. Another bonus: Eating apples or potatoes can knock out garlic breath. Alternately, drink a specific tea with garlic-heavy dishes to keep bad breath at bay.