The Best Whiskey Cocktail To Sip Alongside Barbecue

Whiskey, smoke, and an open yard sound like the start of a country song, but you don't have to be a cowboy to appreciate the combo of strong brown liquor with backyard barbecue. While it may be classic to pair beer with barbecued ribs and brisket, a more robust and aromatic spirit better complements the char of the grill. All sorts of whiskeys, from blended to bourbon to rye, offer notes of smoke, caramel, pepper, and warm spices, which can open up your palate to the deep flavors of spice rubs and fatty flame-kissed meats.

Serious fans of whiskey often take theirs neat, but a cocktail offers the opportunity to add even more nuanced flavors to your glass. Food Republic asked Robyn Smith, PhD, the founder of This Blog's NEAT, for her barbecue cocktail recommendations. The whiskey expert, who used her chemical engineering background to work at a distillery, likes to keep things simple when mixing drinks for a cookout.

"I would recommend keeping the cocktail classic and spirit-forward, like an old fashioned," Smith says. "This allows you so much freedom to play around with types of whiskey (or other spirits), bitters, and sugar." An old fashioned allows the complexity of the whiskey to shine, and you can even strategically smoke your food with oak or hickory to highlight all those rich notes in your glass. Finish your food with a slather of boozy barbecue sauce for maximum complementary power.