Updating Your Kitchen For The Fall? QVC Is Here To Help

Nothing signifies the autumn season like pumpkins — whether you're paying a visit to your local pumpkin patch, turning them into pie and other desserts, or taking the time to decorate your home with them. As vivid as they might be, orange can be a difficult color to work into your existing decor, so QVC is offering the next best thing: a festive trio of flocked pumpkins with gold stems from the Valerie Parr Hill Collection.

Each set comes with three pumpkins, including one large, one medium, and one small, helping to create variety and interest for the eye, however you choose to display them. Colored in easy-to-match black, navy, and soft blue, they're also richly textured, thanks to the velvety-soft flocking. And the golden curly stems are like the cherry on top of the sundae, brimming with autumnal whimsy.

They'll look as splendid grouped together on a table as they would nestled among your other fall decorations — or even added to your all-season décor — on a kitchen countertop. Imagine them cozily accenting your fireplace mantle, keeping you warm in spirits, while the fiery blaze below takes the chill out of the air.

Set of 3 Flocked Pumpkins with Gold Stems by Valerie // Three colors: Black, Navy, Soft Blue // Retails $44, currently on sale for $35.98.