Updating Your Kitchen For The Fall? QVC Is Here To Help
Summer is already starting to wind down, but don't despair; that means it's time to bust out the pumpkin spice lattes and leaf decor because autumn is just around the corner! And what better company to help you shift gears into the fall season than QVC and its highly sought-after collection of customer-approved products, all of which have been featured on its iconic live programming?
QVC offers a curated selection of quality, on-trend kitchen essentials for your fall cooking needs (or any season for that matter). These include gorgeous and affordable decor like richly colored flocked Pumpkins with gold and seasonal kitchen mats, as well as convenient entertainment accessories, like easy-to-carry Halloween candy bowls with lids and the oh-so-convenient Teko Power Scrubber — goodbye party mess! QVC's fall deals also include great prices on staples from your favorite brands, including Caraway Cookware and KitchenAid. Each of these products, in their own way, will help you welcome autumn's arrival in your home.
Set of 3 Flocked Pumpkins with Gold Stems by Valerie
Nothing signifies the autumn season like pumpkins — whether you're paying a visit to your local pumpkin patch, turning them into pie and other desserts, or taking the time to decorate your home with them. As vivid as they might be, orange can be a difficult color to work into your existing decor, so QVC is offering the next best thing: a festive trio of flocked pumpkins with gold stems from the Valerie Parr Hill Collection.
Each set comes with three pumpkins, including one large, one medium, and one small, helping to create variety and interest for the eye, however you choose to display them. Colored in easy-to-match black, navy, and soft blue, they're also richly textured, thanks to the velvety-soft flocking. And the golden curly stems are like the cherry on top of the sundae, brimming with autumnal whimsy.
They'll look as splendid grouped together on a table as they would nestled among your other fall decorations — or even added to your all-season décor — on a kitchen countertop. Imagine them cozily accenting your fireplace mantle, keeping you warm in spirits, while the fiery blaze below takes the chill out of the air.
Set of 3 Flocked Pumpkins with Gold Stems by Valerie // Three colors: Black, Navy, Soft Blue // Retails $44, currently on sale for $35.98.
Teko Power Scrubber with Built-In Cleanser Tank & 3 Accessories
You've no doubt heard of spring cleaning, but fall cleaning is just as important, as you prepare your home for cold weather, as well as the many holidays that begin starting with Labor Day. Maybe you slacked a little over the summer, or the heat was too unbearable to contemplate a deep clean of your bathroom and kitchen. Well, the Teko Power Scrubber with Built-In Cleanser Tank & 3 Accessories is here to make catching up with those tasks a breeze.
This nifty electronic scrubber has a built-in chamber for water and soap, which it can dispense with the push of a button, meaning you don't have to apply anything externally. It features a power display, two speeds, and comes with an extender pole for reaching tall surfaces. It comes with two attachments: the wide circular scrubber and conical pointed brush, which you can swap in for more precise cleaning action. The Teko Power Scrubber can be charged easily within approximately two hours via a provided USB-C cable, and it runs, on average, for about an entire hour on a single charge.
This versatile scrubber is ideal for getting your countertops, kitchen faucet, and sink spotless and shining. Use it to remove gunk from your oven window, or for making your shower look like-new again — perfect if your fall holidays include hosting friends and family.
Teko Power Scrubber with Built-in Cleanser Tank & 3 Accessories // Available in lavender // Retails $55, currently on sale for $37.99.
LocknLock Set of 2 Halloween Candy Bowls w/ (2) Handle Lids
Getting ready for fall also means preparing for the spooky season. Whether you get just a handful of trick-or-treaters or an entire neighborhood full of them, when they come to your door, you can greet them with these festive Halloween candy bowls. The polypropylene bowls are BPA-free and can fit 21-and-a-quarter cups of candy, so you won't have to keep getting up to refill them, and they come in three colors with three different spooktacular patterns (listed below), a first for the LocknLock brand.
But they're not just suitable for passing out treats. Thanks to their securely locking clear lids with convenient handles, they can be used to transport snacks or even baked goods to parties and events, with almost zero likelihood that they'll come unsnapped. Their airtight construction also makes them great for storing decorations without fear of them getting dusty. Even better, these sets of two extra-large bowls can be safely kept in the refrigerator or freezer; in addition to being microwave-safe, they're also dishwasher-safe, so you know keeping them clean won't be a chore.
LocknLock Set of 2 Halloween Candy Bowls w/ (2) Handle Lids // Three colors: Purple (bat design), Black (ghost design), Orange (pumpkin design) // Retails $32, currently on sale for $28.98.
Caraway Home Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
If your pots and pans are looking rather, well, used, it's the perfect time to invest in a new set to make cozy one-pot casseroles and soups that will take autumn's chill right off of you. Consider this gorgeous nonstick ceramic set from Caraway Home, which comes in five eye-catching hues (listed below). But these beauties have more than good looks going for them; they are also kitchen workhorses, with a perfectly sized 10.5-inch pan (big enough to make a meal for a family), as well as a smaller 4.5-quart saute pan which comes with a lid, plus a 3-quart saucepan with a lid, and a useful and versatile 6.5-quart Dutch oven.
As mentioned, these are all nonstick, so you don't have to worry about meats clinging to the surface, and you can make eggs over-easy — emphasis on the easy — as you will have no issue flipping them. It also means they'll be a snap to clean (they are hand-wash only), so you can spend more time raking leaves, sipping cider, and going on hayrides.
Caraway Home Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set // Five colors: Cream, Gray, Marigold, Navy, and Sage // $445.
Temp-tations Seasonal 2'x3' Kitchen Mat
For a little reminder of the changing of the seasons every time you step into your kitchen, the Temp-tations Seasonal 2'x3' Kitchen Mats are both brightly colored with autumnal hues and super functional to boot. Each fun design (listed below) announces to your culinary domain that fall is here, so it's time to transition from grilling poolside to soup-making over the stove.
But these mats aren't just for looking pretty. Thanks to the fact that they're machine washable and vacuum-friendly, they can brighten either an exterior doorway or a foyer, then get easily cleaned up whenever someone tracks in mud or stray fallen leaves (as is inevitable this time of year). No need to worry about slipping around on them, either, thanks to their gel adhesive corners that stick to the floor's surface like nobody's business, and can be reactivated by simply rinsing them with clean water.
But don't limit yourself to placing them in your kitchen or doorways. These vivid mats, which retain their colors through many seasons of use, would also make an attractive addition to bathrooms, crafting rooms, kids' rooms, play areas, or you could even place multiples down a long hallway.
Temp-tations Seasonal 2'x3' Kitchen Mat // Three designs: Fallfetti, Harvest Mix, and Harvest Plaid // Retails for $35, currently on sale for $22.99 each.
KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer w/Flex Edge Beaters
In the summer, it's just too darn hot to turn on the oven with any regularity, so that if you're a baker, by the time fall arrives, it's your season for whipping up cookies, cakes, muffins, and breads. If you're still using that cheap off-brand mixer, and you're not ready to invest in a stand mixer, this KitchenAid model is the perfect middle ground.
As evinced by the name, this mixer features nine different speeds, including an actual soft start speed (so many mixers on the market purport to have a slow speed, but you turn it on and it whips so hard). The cord can be swiveled and locked to align left, right, or center so it stays out of the way, and there's a large ejector button so you're not fiddling with the interchangeable parts.
Speaking of, it comes with several attachments, including a Blending Rod, Pro Whisk, two Dough Hooks, and two Flex Edge Beaters, which are designed to power through twice as much batter as regular beaters. Thanks to their silicone coating, the Flex Edge Beaters will effectively scrape your pumpkin cookie or cinnamon bread batter off the sides and bottom of the bowl, ensuring even and thorough mixing.
KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer w/Flex Edge Beaters // Seven colors: Empire Red, Contour Silver, Aqua Sky, Ice Blue, Onyx Black, Pistachio, White // Retails for $114, currently on sale for $84.98.