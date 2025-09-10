7 Of The Worst Butter Recalls In The US

Butter is an absolute staple in many American kitchens. Eaten as is or cooked within so many dishes for any meal of the day, it's a product that people often buy extremely regularly and without second thought. However, there have been several extremely dangerous recalls in the past several years. While many consumers think that mass-produced products like butter have been screened over and over for safety, there are still instances where things like bacteria, physical contaminants, or even mislabeling of ingredients can pose a serious health risk.

Butter recalls are especially concerning because butter is often eaten straight out of the package, without any cooking to kill off harmful bacteria. So, things like Listeria contamination can be found right in your own kitchen if a product isn't deemed safe. Some recalls have been out of precaution, while others have been a necessity. These are the most well-known butter recalls the U.S. has seen in recent years.