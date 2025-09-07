The One Way Gordon Ramsay Would Never Cook A Turkey

Gordon Ramsay has achieved widespread fame by operating several Michelin-starred restaurants and hosting television shows. Subsequently, he's become a public source for culinary advice, all delivered in his signature no-nonsense style. Perhaps you've heard his tips on how to test steak doneness or craft delicious dessert pizza, for example. Yet for an especially impassioned nugget of culinary wisdom, tune in when Ramsay instructs how not to do something.

While chatting on an episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the chef got especially fired up over how to cook a turkey. Ramsay revealed his dislike of when people fry the bird, noting an unpalatably dry consistency as a result. Instead, roasting is his go-to, especially if supplemented with an additional fat like butter or bacon.

In fact, the chef offers a recipe on the Gordon Ramsay website showcasing such a technique — he cooks the bird in an oven with an herb butter. After blending butter with aromatics like lemon, garlic, and parsley, this fatty ingredient is lathered both inside and outside the skin, thereby crisping and flavoring simultaneously. Then, for assured juiciness, Ramsay takes an extra step: He covers the turkey with bacon 15 minutes into the roasting process. Such a fatty combination of butter and bacon ensures a delectably moist, flavorful, and delicious result.