The Popular Fast Food Chain That Once Had A Breakfast Buffet (Endless Hotcakes, Anyone?)
You know what they say about morning dining. "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day". And while you could certainly be satisfied with simple breakfast ideas, there's undeniable convenience to enjoying the meal out. Typical options include a fancy brunch, a delicious breakfast burrito, or a reliable bodega order. How about a breakfast buffet at a fast food chain, though?
Yep — although no longer available — good ole' McDonald's used to offer such an option. The not-so-widespread phenomenon circulates with obscurity; no official statements regarding the business move exist. And there's not much consumer evidence either, especially since the buffet operated pre-social media. Based on a few dining memories, availability appeared only at certain locations, seemingly at random.
As showcased on a '90s-focused Reddit thread, a poster reminisced over getting pancake refills after finishing a plate. However, in the comments, many users struggle to remember such an experience. Meanwhile, on a different fast food-centered Reddit thread, one user noted, "I worked at a McDonald's from [1993 to 1995] and there was definitely a breakfast buffet on weekend mornings for a short time." According to them, the dining experience was used to test out items; hence why there are likely few remaining menus, certifiable dishes, and administrative backing.
During the 1990s, fast food buffets trialed for a brief period
McDonald's does tinker with its menu (as witnessed by its 2025 burger upgrades), so such a shifting offering is hardly a surprise. And more broadly, the buffet's availability taps into an era when other fast food chains also tried all-you-can-eat options. Fans suggest that Taco Bell offered such a dining experience; as with McDonald's, the business doesn't confirm the suspicions. Once again, a fast food Reddit thread discussing this topic receives mixed recollections. However, one user goes as far as to include the precise coordinates of a location that served the food, confidently backing up their buffet claims.
More verifiable is KFC's buffet offering — namely, because a few locations still operate. A fan-made map from the KFC Buffet Aficionados Facebook group amasses under 20 locations in North America, mostly — but not exclusively — working in Southern states. Diners report there are a few unique side dishes available, although, as Food Republic's worst-ranked fried chicken chain, don't expect the quality to be any better at these rare buffet locations. Moreso, the intrigue lies in experiencing a mysterious dining relic still operating from a different era.