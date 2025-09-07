The Popular Fast Food Chain That Once Had A Breakfast Buffet (Endless Hotcakes, Anyone?)

You know what they say about morning dining. "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day". And while you could certainly be satisfied with simple breakfast ideas, there's undeniable convenience to enjoying the meal out. Typical options include a fancy brunch, a delicious breakfast burrito, or a reliable bodega order. How about a breakfast buffet at a fast food chain, though?

Yep — although no longer available — good ole' McDonald's used to offer such an option. The not-so-widespread phenomenon circulates with obscurity; no official statements regarding the business move exist. And there's not much consumer evidence either, especially since the buffet operated pre-social media. Based on a few dining memories, availability appeared only at certain locations, seemingly at random.

As showcased on a '90s-focused Reddit thread, a poster reminisced over getting pancake refills after finishing a plate. However, in the comments, many users struggle to remember such an experience. Meanwhile, on a different fast food-centered Reddit thread, one user noted, "I worked at a McDonald's from [1993 to 1995] and there was definitely a breakfast buffet on weekend mornings for a short time." According to them, the dining experience was used to test out items; hence why there are likely few remaining menus, certifiable dishes, and administrative backing.