The Florida-Based BBQ Chain You Should Look Out For On Your Next Trip

While there are multiple styles of BBQ across the United States, Florida doesn't really have its own specialty. But that hasn't kept the state from being home to an award-winning BBQ joint that made it to the top of Food Republic's ranking of chains that serve the smoky meat. 4 Rivers Smokehouse garnered the number one spot for its proprietarily seasoned meaty goodness from our reviewer who commented, "From the St. Louis style pork ribs, to the smoked chicken, and pulled pork, you'll find the brand's signature 4R all purpose seasoning blend providing a well-rounded flavor, finished with 4R signature sauce."

John Rivers opened 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Winter Lake, Florida in 2009, after he had spent five years barbecuing for fundraising events that would benefit the community. Over a decade and a half later, the business boasts 15 locations throughout the state and churned out 1,131,609 pounds of brisket in 2024. The beefy goodness can be served on a platter, salad, or sandwich and can be found tucked into specialties like Rivers' take on a Cuban or the spot's Texas Destroyer, stacked with melty cheese, jalapeños, and onion rings.

Chicken, turkey, sausage, and ribs are on the menu, too, and the pulled pork makes appearances in inventive dishes like the Six Shooter, baked cheesy grits topped with the meat as well as coleslaw, jalapeños, pickles, and the restaurant's own sauce. Quesadillas and tacos stuffed with the smoked meats are available too.