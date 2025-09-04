Don't Throw Away Corn Silk — Here's How To Put It To Good Use

An ear of corn is extremely versatile, and while it's most commonly enjoyed grilled in various delicious ways, nearly every part of it can be put to use: The plump kernels can be ground into cornmeal for baking, while the husks serve as perfect wrappers for making traditional tamales. Even the stalks have practical uses in cooking and crafts. This makes the humble cob of corn a remarkably resourceful ingredient overall. One of the most overlooked parts is the silk — the long, threadlike fibers beneath the husk on an ear of corn — which actually have many uses, both inside and outside the kitchen. To learn more, Food Republic consulted Kent Rollins, host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy."

According to Rollins: "Dried silks can be used for many medicinal purposes, from making tea to a poultice." Corn silk tea — which has a mild, earthy, and slightly sweet flavor — is easy to make at home. Simply place the dried silks you've collected into a mug or pot (teabags or an infuser make this much easier), then add boiling water, let the infusion occur, and enjoy.

Corn silk is also beneficial because it contains a range of plant compounds responsible for various health effects. According to Rollins, it "helps lower blood pressure, is good for inflammation, and even helps regulate blood sugar. That tea is full of antioxidants." Other potential benefits of corn silk include lowering cholesterol as well.