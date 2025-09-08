The Fresh Green Veggie That Gives Your BLT Added Crunch
People have big opinions about the proper way to make and enjoy a BLT, from what kind of tomato to put on a BLT sandwich to the type of bread to use, down to the bacon brands and the way you choose to fry those little slabs of porky goodness up. But if you feel like breaking the mold and really giving some BLT traditionalists something to talk about, then reach into your crisper drawer, get out that cucumber that's been sitting untouched all week, and get ready to make some magic happen.
Cucumber is a great addition to sandwiches in general thanks to its completely inoffensive taste and absolutely delectable crunch. It's basically all about the texture, with a little of that refreshing green flavor that complements heavy, greasy notes like bacon perfectly. You can cut traditional slices out of your cucumber and lay the discs out across the bread before topping with your lettuce, tomato, and bacon. You could also cut the cucumber lengthwise instead, creating strips that you can lay in the same direction as the bacon to get a more cohesive bite. Peel the skin or leave it on; either way, it'll be both crunchy and refreshing.
Taking your BLT to the next level
First, let's focus on the texture of your sandwich. You can prep and add your cucumbers any way you want, but consider coring them and taking the soft, wet part out of the center where the seeds reside. This part of the cucumber has a little too much water and risks sogging up your bread and threatening the integrity of your sandwich. Speaking of, soft bread might be ruining your BLT, too, so make sure to use something thick and hearty, and to give your bread a good toast before you start assembling your sandwich. Between the mayo, juicy tomatoes, and cucumbers, you won't have to worry about a dry bite.
The quality of the cucumber matters a lot to the end result for this sandwich, too. This cheat-sheet to grocery store cucumbers will help you pick out the best ones with the biggest crunch factors, which is the most important thing to have here. You can season your cucumbers with salt and pepper before putting them in your sandwich for an extra burst of flavor, or even lightly pickle them in vinegar before using them. When in doubt, English cucumbers are a seedless variety that you don't need to peel. They have a good snap and crunch, and a very mild flavor, so they'll fit in with your BLT perfectly.