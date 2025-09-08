The Fresh Green Veggie That Gives Your BLT Added Crunch

People have big opinions about the proper way to make and enjoy a BLT, from what kind of tomato to put on a BLT sandwich to the type of bread to use, down to the bacon brands and the way you choose to fry those little slabs of porky goodness up. But if you feel like breaking the mold and really giving some BLT traditionalists something to talk about, then reach into your crisper drawer, get out that cucumber that's been sitting untouched all week, and get ready to make some magic happen.

Cucumber is a great addition to sandwiches in general thanks to its completely inoffensive taste and absolutely delectable crunch. It's basically all about the texture, with a little of that refreshing green flavor that complements heavy, greasy notes like bacon perfectly. You can cut traditional slices out of your cucumber and lay the discs out across the bread before topping with your lettuce, tomato, and bacon. You could also cut the cucumber lengthwise instead, creating strips that you can lay in the same direction as the bacon to get a more cohesive bite. Peel the skin or leave it on; either way, it'll be both crunchy and refreshing.