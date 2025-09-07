Why You Shouldn't Trust Your Microwave's Popcorn Button

You can hear the sound of the kernels popping away in the microwave, getting the mood just right for a Netflix binge for the ages, and you know it's going to be a good night. Whether you're a traditionalist or you like your popcorn with a little flavor flair, such as vanilla, the easiest way to get there is by simply pressing the "Popcorn" button on the microwave and waiting for it to do its thing — at least that's what we all thought.

There is no universal way to make a microwave, and because of this fact, all microwaves come with wattages ranging anywhere from 600 watts to 1,200 watts or more. Factors like bag size, kernel density, and even the amount of moisture inside affect how quickly and evenly the popcorn cooks. The popcorn button doesn't know the specific bag you're using. Instead, it relies on a generic timer or a basic steam sensor, both of which are notoriously unreliable.

That's why so many people end up with burnt popcorn, even though they followed the directions. The preset timer usually runs long to guarantee most kernels pop, but those first ones that burst keep cooking until they turn black, bitter, and unpleasant tasting. Some popcorn brands even print a warning on the bag that tells you not to use the popcorn button at all. If the manufacturers themselves say to skip it, that should tell you everything you need to know.