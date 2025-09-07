Can You Use WIC At Aldi?

WIC, or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, was founded in the 1970s as a way of ensuring that pregnant women and new mothers, as well as their newborns and toddlers, had access to nutritious foods. Each mother gets an allotment of money to purchase very specific items, like milk, cheese, juice, eggs, and other wholesome items, and it even covers baby formula. However, that baby formula is the sticking point for why the fastest-growing supermarket chain in the U.S., as well as one of the cheapest, Aldi, does not accept WIC.

As mentioned, the WIC program is very specific about what types of foods are eligible to be purchased, and that includes, in some cases, which brands moms can buy. WIC's federal guidelines stipulate that only name-brand formulas can be purchased through the financial assistance program (the specific brand varies by state, but only one is given a contract in each state). So Aldi is automatically disqualified; the mostly in-house brand-selling supermarket chain only sells its own brand of formula.

It's an all-or-nothing deal, too; retailers must meet all of the qualifications, including the requirements put forth by each individual state in which the chains are present. So even if Aldi did start to carry the appropriate name brands (which isn't likely, but still), it's a lot of paperwork to become a WIC-friendly retailer.