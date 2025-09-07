The Dollar Store Find That Makes Storing Pans A Breeze

Whether you've invested in a sparkling set of Ina Garten's favorite pans that you want to keep pristine or you've laid claim to Julia Child's go-to non-stick pan that you want to avoid scratching, you'll want to find a solid way to organize them. Stacking pans is never a good idea, but laying them out separately in a cabinet or pantry is obviously a space-waster. Fortunately, Dollar Tree may have the solution with an affordable home staple: a dish rack.

For only a couple of bucks or less, you can grab the rack at the store, place it wherever you store your cookware, and simply slide the pans in between the sturdy vertical rungs. It keeps the pans separate from each other while also making for a neat and tidy storage space. And if you're looking to store the lids, you can use a second rack for that, too.

These racks can also help to solve other storage woes in the kitchen. Use them for nearly any size plates or clean up a cluttered pile of storage containers by organizing them in the rack as well. And if you're tired of sifting through your freezer to find what you're looking for, this handy tool will help to keep boxes and bags more visible and accessible. Finally, if you're looking for a fun way to display and store your colorful kitchen towels, this rack is the answer.