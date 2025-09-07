The Dollar Store Find That Makes Storing Pans A Breeze
Whether you've invested in a sparkling set of Ina Garten's favorite pans that you want to keep pristine or you've laid claim to Julia Child's go-to non-stick pan that you want to avoid scratching, you'll want to find a solid way to organize them. Stacking pans is never a good idea, but laying them out separately in a cabinet or pantry is obviously a space-waster. Fortunately, Dollar Tree may have the solution with an affordable home staple: a dish rack.
For only a couple of bucks or less, you can grab the rack at the store, place it wherever you store your cookware, and simply slide the pans in between the sturdy vertical rungs. It keeps the pans separate from each other while also making for a neat and tidy storage space. And if you're looking to store the lids, you can use a second rack for that, too.
These racks can also help to solve other storage woes in the kitchen. Use them for nearly any size plates or clean up a cluttered pile of storage containers by organizing them in the rack as well. And if you're tired of sifting through your freezer to find what you're looking for, this handy tool will help to keep boxes and bags more visible and accessible. Finally, if you're looking for a fun way to display and store your colorful kitchen towels, this rack is the answer.
More uses for an inexpensive dish rack
While the kitchen is the perfect place to use the Dollar Store rack for organizing, there's no need to relegate it to that room — you can use it all over the house. Put it to work in your home office for organizing files and magazines or storing devices like laptops and tablets. You can also place it in a playroom for holding children's puzzles and books or allowing painted artwork to dry. In bedrooms, use the rack to hold jewelry. Bracelets and necklaces can be draped over the rungs, and you can buy hooks to hang earrings. Finally, for collectors of records, it's also a great way to keep them in tip-top shape wherever you keep them in your house.
If you're using the rack in a place that will be on display, you can easily dress it up. Try spray painting it to match your color scheme (consider using food-grade spray paint if it's in the kitchen) or wrap it with ribbons or twine. Or, for both color and texture, cover the rungs of the rack with your favorite fabric or eye-catching scarves.