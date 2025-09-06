Why Your Steak Went Bowl-Shaped And How To Avoid It

Even if you've purchased a high-quality cut, seasoned it perfectly, and prevented all the standard mistakes to avoid when cooking steak, it may have ended up curling into a bowl shape in the pan. While this is one of the worst-case scenarios for a great steak, Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, explained the process to us and how to avoid it.

"It's mostly due to uneven muscle fibers tightening during high heat — especially near the edges — and from the fat cap shrinking faster than the meat underneath," says Stevens. Since a preheated pan or hot grill delivers heat right away to the exterior of your steak, it comes to temperature much faster than the interior. While unlearning the steak flipping myth of only turning it once helps, it's better to take care of the issue before your meat ever touches a cooking surface.

"Trimming excess surface fat, scoring the edges lightly, or even making small cuts into the silverskin can help prevent the 'potato chip' effect," Stevens tells us. By trimming these areas, you essentially prevent them from forming a tightening band around the meat that pulls it into a bowl shape. The simple trick also prevents pork chops from curling, along with other meats with fat caps and silverskin, but this is an especially important trick to know when working with expensive steaks. Many of the tricks to prevent curling have other benefits, creating the most mouthwatering entree you could want.