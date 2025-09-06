Forget Chicago Dogs: Try Your Hot Dogs LA Style
America's regional hot dog styles cover a comprehensive list of major cities. In addition to the often talked about Chicago-style dog, there's also Tucson and Phoenix's Sonoran dog, the cream-cheese covered Seattle hot dog, the coleslaw and onion topped Atlanta version, and — of course — New York City's version of the street food. Less often mentioned is Los Angeles's rendition, although the massive metropolis boasts a delicious hot dog of their own.
This city's style relies on the highly effective technique of wrapping wieners in bacon, all sizzled to an ideal crispiness. Further garnishes include sweet and soft caramelized onions, charred and spicy serrano peppers, as well as optional finishes like sour cream, avocado, chopped tomatoes, mayo, and the familiar favorites of ketchup and mustard. Layered atop a classic bun, it all adds up to a mouth-watering meshing of flavors.
Plus, unlike the purist Chicago style, the LA version welcomes your preferences. Want a frankfurter rather than a hot dog? That's fine. Craving some relish or barbecue sauce on top? Not a problem either. Apart from a grill or griddle being used to warm up the links, sizzle the bacon, and soften the onions, there's not much in the way of steadfast techniques. After all, the dish is most often enjoyed after a large-scale sports or a music spectacle, outside a bar — so a casual yet flavorful construction is what defines the LA style.
Bacon wrapped LA style hot dogs evolved out of the Sonoran style
Wrapping hot dogs in bacon is a tried and true technique that's hardly limited to the Los Angeles area. And hot dog toppings like avocado, mayo, grilled peppers and onions also appear elsewhere. In fact, such combination of components evokes Latin American hot dog tradition. Bite into the Guatemalan Shuco, or gaze at all the garnishes on the Chilean Completo, and the LA hot dog style falls right in line.
The dish is most strongly intertwined with the Sonoran hot dog. It's believed that this dish — born in Hermosillo, Mexico — led to the rise of LA's own. While also featuring bacon-wrapped links, the Sonoran dog differs in its use of a larger bolillo bun, enabling even more expansive toppings like beans, salsas, cheese, chips, and more. Most likely, the LA style arose as an interpretation of the Sonoran, but with ingredients readily available in the U.S.
And with Los Angeles' multiculturalism, influences have kept pouring in. From chili cheese dogs, to renditions covering the range of Latin American styles, as well as jalapeño and onion classics, quite a breadth of hot dogs are represented in the city. So first sample the grilled onion, pepper, and bacon classic — preferably on a street corner — then try crafting LA-style hot dogs with your own twist.