Forget Chicago Dogs: Try Your Hot Dogs LA Style

America's regional hot dog styles cover a comprehensive list of major cities. In addition to the often talked about Chicago-style dog, there's also Tucson and Phoenix's Sonoran dog, the cream-cheese covered Seattle hot dog, the coleslaw and onion topped Atlanta version, and — of course — New York City's version of the street food. Less often mentioned is Los Angeles's rendition, although the massive metropolis boasts a delicious hot dog of their own.

This city's style relies on the highly effective technique of wrapping wieners in bacon, all sizzled to an ideal crispiness. Further garnishes include sweet and soft caramelized onions, charred and spicy serrano peppers, as well as optional finishes like sour cream, avocado, chopped tomatoes, mayo, and the familiar favorites of ketchup and mustard. Layered atop a classic bun, it all adds up to a mouth-watering meshing of flavors.

Plus, unlike the purist Chicago style, the LA version welcomes your preferences. Want a frankfurter rather than a hot dog? That's fine. Craving some relish or barbecue sauce on top? Not a problem either. Apart from a grill or griddle being used to warm up the links, sizzle the bacon, and soften the onions, there's not much in the way of steadfast techniques. After all, the dish is most often enjoyed after a large-scale sports or a music spectacle, outside a bar — so a casual yet flavorful construction is what defines the LA style.