The Canned Tomato Variety Ina Garten Always Keeps On Hand

If Ina Garten approves something, then we know that it has to be incredible. Not only has she created some of the best recipes, according to her fans, but she also has given plenty of functional tips, like how to organize your pantry like a pro. So when we discovered that there's one variety of canned tomatoes that she loves, we were seated and ready to find out what those tomatoes are.

In a Food Network video uploaded to YouTube where she's demonstrating how to make a perfect penne arrabbiata, Garten says, "I think San Marzano are the best quality canned tomatoes." Imported from Italy, San Marzano tomatoes are a type of plum tomato — although they have thinner skin and a more pointed tip than other varieties. They're known for being sweeter and less acidic than other kinds of tomatoes, making them ideal for adding brightness to a dish. Today, San Marzano tomatoes are also grown and canned in the United States (you can even purchase seeds to grow some yourself), but the genuine ones have to come from Italy due to specific growing conditions that simply cannot be met in the continental United States.