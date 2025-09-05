The Canned Tomato Variety Ina Garten Always Keeps On Hand
If Ina Garten approves something, then we know that it has to be incredible. Not only has she created some of the best recipes, according to her fans, but she also has given plenty of functional tips, like how to organize your pantry like a pro. So when we discovered that there's one variety of canned tomatoes that she loves, we were seated and ready to find out what those tomatoes are.
In a Food Network video uploaded to YouTube where she's demonstrating how to make a perfect penne arrabbiata, Garten says, "I think San Marzano are the best quality canned tomatoes." Imported from Italy, San Marzano tomatoes are a type of plum tomato — although they have thinner skin and a more pointed tip than other varieties. They're known for being sweeter and less acidic than other kinds of tomatoes, making them ideal for adding brightness to a dish. Today, San Marzano tomatoes are also grown and canned in the United States (you can even purchase seeds to grow some yourself), but the genuine ones have to come from Italy due to specific growing conditions that simply cannot be met in the continental United States.
What makes San Marzano tomatoes so special?
Similar to Champagne, which is only produced in the Champagne region of France, authentic San Marzano tomatoes are grown in a specific region in Italy. Tucked into the larger Campania region, San Marzano tomatoes are grown right outside of Naples in an area also called San Marzano. This little town is known for its volcanic soil thanks to its close proximity to Mount Vesuvius. The soil's slightly acidic pH helps contribute to the tomato's unique flavor, which is stronger and more prominent than other tomato varieties.
Additionally, genuine San Marzano tomatoes are given a DOP seal — aka a Protected Designation of Origin — which ensures quality. This seal means that the food it's stamped on promises that it was produced following a set of standards and protocols, including exactly where the food was grown or manufactured. This same seal is found on other region-specific foods, like Parmigiano-Reggiano. When shopping, always look for the DOP seal on the can of San Marzano tomatoes, as some copycats may market their tomatoes as "San Marzano style," which does not necessarily mean they're the real thing.