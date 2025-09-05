The One Salt Bobby Flay Uses For The Most Flavorful Steak (And So Should You)

Grill master Bobby Flay knows a thing or two (okay, more like a thousand things) when it comes to cooking meat. When firing up a steak, it's no surprise he's got the recipe for perfection. Flay knows how to cook a juicy steak every time (he likes his steaks cooked medium, by the way), and he follows a hands-off rule for perfect grilling. The Food Network star also favors a specific type of salt for optimally flavorful steak: smoked flaky sea salt. It's a fantastic flavor enhancer you should consider adding to your spice cupboard, too.

Smoked salt, as the name implies, is salt that has been wood-smoked to take on that distinct barbecue flavor of burnt wood. There are also some smoked salt products out there that contain smoke additives rather than being wood smoked. But wood-smoked salt is the way to go for the cleanest, purest flavor. One big benefit is it can quickly and easily make something taste grilled — even if you don't have a barbecue at hand. There are various other products out there designed to add smoke flavoring to dishes. Many of them, however, are much too strong, giving a veritable flavor punch to the mouth that can ruin a dish rather than enhance it.

Wood-smoked sea salt, on the other hand, is much more balanced, harmoniously blending natural smoke taste with the pure saltiness of sea salt. Using smoked salt greatly enhances the flavor of meat, adding rich taste and that distinct smokiness of open-flame grilling. While different types of salt can be smoked, flaky sea salt specifically brings an added crunchy texture into play along with the smokiness, which is one reason Flay favors it.