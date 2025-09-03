The Ingredient Martha Stewart Adds To Brownies For A Chewy Finish

If you go around a large table and ask everyone seated there how they like their brownies, you'll probably get as many answers as there are people at your gathering. No nuts versus nuts. With cocoa versus chocolate. Peanut butter versus Nutella. With chocolate chips or without. And, ultimately, the biggest debate of all: cakey or chewy. If you are in the latter camp, then Martha Stewart's brownie recipe includes a surefire way to ensure you get slightly gooey, dense squares of chocolatey goodness every time — by using a combination of oil for chewiness and butter for that rich decadence.

Regardless of the type, fats play several important roles in baked goods. In addition to giving a creamy, rich flavor, fats give cookies, cakes, and bars a smooth, tender texture. Solid fats, like butter, also enhance flavor and act as a leavening agent. When creamed with sugar, butter traps air into the batter, giving the end product a fluffier texture. With oils, there is little opportunity for air to become trapped inside, resulting in foods with a softer, chewier consistency. Combining the two in brownies allows you to enjoy the rich flavor from butter with the chewiness from the oil.