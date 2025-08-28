Martha Stewart's 3-Ingredient Fettuccine Is The Perfect Busy Day Meal

Once bustling weekdays arrive, dinner prep understandably loses priority. Subsequently, it's wise to keep a selection of easy weeknight meals on hand; just glance at the concepts, and a trip to the grocery store may not even be necessary — especially if you choose one of the many dishes Martha Stewart improves with a single ingredient. Well, for a simple dish to add to amidst hectic weeknights, try out Martha Stewart's three-ingredient fettuccine.

If you're unfamiliar, a classic fettuccine alfredo recipe dresses pasta with butter, cream, and parmesan (as well as garnishes like parsley and black pepper). Stewart simplifies the dish even further, nixing the cream – which is traditional. Instead, she ups the quantity of butter and parmesan, and uses some of the pasta water to bind the sauce together. The result's still decadent and flavorful, but it relies on components that are likely already lying around the house.

Furthermore, her recipe skips one of the trickiest aspects of assembling classic fettuccine: warming the cream. The less-traditional version of the sauce relies on low and slow cooking, in which the butter is melted and then the parmesan is stirred in. As cream curdles easily, the hands-on process requires constant attentiveness — a tiresome chore once evening rolls around. Instead, Martha Stewart savvily uses a stand mixer to whip the parmesan and butter into a paste, which then simply coats the pasta.