Taylor Swift Substitutes An Ingredient In Ina Garten's Spaghetti Recipe

When not traveling on record-setting tours or crafting new albums, Taylor Swift loves to tinker in the kitchen. The singer has revealed her love for baking, and shared a go-to cocktail – the five-ingredient French blonde. And in a 2019 Elle piece titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30," Swift lets us in on one of her all-time favorite dinner party recipes — Ina Garten's spaghetti and meatballs.

There's already a charm to experiencing comforting kitchen classics through celebrity eyes, but Swift also shares her savvy substitution, too. In Ina Garten's original rendition, the meatballs rely on a trio of pork, veal, and beef, as well as egg plus two breadcrumb types for binding, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese for good measure. It's a delicious combination but undoubtedly entails an extensive shopping list.

So to simplify matters, Taylor Swift sticks to only beef for the meat and uses pre-packaged breadcrumbs to bind the dish together. Furthermore, she eases along cooking by reaching for a garlic press — one of her must-have cooking essentials for spaghetti and meatballs — thereby simplifying the sauce's creation, too. Alongside onions and wine, the allium serves as the basis for the aromatic tomato sauce, which ties together the meatballs and spaghetti. Whip up such a batch, and Taylor Swift's fondness for the dish is easy to understand.