Aging steaks is one of those things to which the texting shortcut IYKYK (if you know, you know) certainly applies. Meat lovers and experts may debate the aging method they prefer — wet or dry — but they tend to agree that aging results in a more flavorful and tender steak. Perhaps that's why The Palm, the venerable New York steakhouse that has locations across the United States and Mexico City, confirmed to Food Republic that it ages all of its USDA Prime beef for at least 35 days. And the restaurant, which first opened its doors in 1926, knows a thing or two about steak; Food Republic named it one of the best steakhouse chains in the United States in 2024.

Although The Palm does offer dry-aged selections, like its New York strip steak, its USDA Prime cuts are wet-aged. The difference between wet- and dry-aging is simple. Dry-aging uses temperature, air, and humidity to dehydrate the beef and concentrate its flavors, giving the meat a stronger, almost cheesy taste. With wet-aging, meat is stored in a vacuum-sealed bag that allows the meat's own juices — and the enzymes within those juices — to break down and tenderize it. This method works particularly well for leaner cuts of beef like filet mignon, flank steak, and a boneless strip. Wet-aged steaks tend to have a sweeter flavor that stands up well to seasonings and sauces.