In the heart of Nevada's desert lies that playland for grownups, Las Vegas, which Alain Ducasse has called the next great culinary destination. Among the city's famous dining hotspots is the Golden Steer, one of the oldest steakhouses in America and the longest continuously operating steakhouse in Las Vegas since its founding. Serving high-end steaks and a variety of posh noshes, the Golden Steer has hosted some of the world's greatest entertainment icons. Among them, the legendary crooner Frank Sinatra called it his favorite steakhouse, while rock 'n' roll idol Elvis Presley was also a frequent diner during his Las Vegas performance residency.

Celebrities like Elvis and Sinatra had their own dedicated tables at the Golden Steer, which remain earmarked as shrines to the legends. Patrons often request booth No. 4, where Elvis used to dine, and booth No. 22, where Sinatra enjoyed his meals for many years. The Golden Steer is a rare spot where diners can literally sit and eat where these icons once did.

The Golden Steer has also hosted events honoring its bygone celebrity guests. In collaboration with the Elvis Presley Estate, the restaurant commemorated Elvis Presley's 90th birthday in 2025 by adorning the walls overlooking the King's booth with genuine memorabilia from his private collection, including two of his gold records, further amplifying the Elvis experience for diners seated in his booth.