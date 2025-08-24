The Las Vegas Steakhouse Both Elvis Presley And Frank Sinatra Loved
In the heart of Nevada's desert lies that playland for grownups, Las Vegas, which Alain Ducasse has called the next great culinary destination. Among the city's famous dining hotspots is the Golden Steer, one of the oldest steakhouses in America and the longest continuously operating steakhouse in Las Vegas since its founding. Serving high-end steaks and a variety of posh noshes, the Golden Steer has hosted some of the world's greatest entertainment icons. Among them, the legendary crooner Frank Sinatra called it his favorite steakhouse, while rock 'n' roll idol Elvis Presley was also a frequent diner during his Las Vegas performance residency.
Celebrities like Elvis and Sinatra had their own dedicated tables at the Golden Steer, which remain earmarked as shrines to the legends. Patrons often request booth No. 4, where Elvis used to dine, and booth No. 22, where Sinatra enjoyed his meals for many years. The Golden Steer is a rare spot where diners can literally sit and eat where these icons once did.
The Golden Steer has also hosted events honoring its bygone celebrity guests. In collaboration with the Elvis Presley Estate, the restaurant commemorated Elvis Presley's 90th birthday in 2025 by adorning the walls overlooking the King's booth with genuine memorabilia from his private collection, including two of his gold records, further amplifying the Elvis experience for diners seated in his booth.
Golden Steer favorites for Elvis and Sinatra
As for what these music icons liked to eat at the Golden Steer, the King of Rock 'n' Roll favored hamburgers. One noted bit of lore recalls Elvis requesting a customized dish one night: a burger made using filet trimmings. The creation became a regular order for him whenever he dined there. Though that sandwich no longer appears on the menu, the Golden Steer still uses filet trimmings in its meatballs, giving fans a chance to experience something reminiscent of the burger Elvis enjoyed.
Ol' Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra, preferred a dish called Steak Pizzaiola, a New York strip steak topped with a marinara-based sauce. This entree is also no longer on the menu, but the Golden Steer included the recipe in its "Golden Steer Steakhouse 65th Anniversary Edition Cookbook." The restaurant credits Sinatra, who was a frequent customer along with his famous Rat Pack friends, for being instrumental in cementing its reputation as a Las Vegas culinary landmark.
Today, the restaurant maintains the same old-school dining experience its legendary celebrity guests enjoyed in the 1950s and '60s. Waiters still dress in tuxedos, and red carpet-style service lives on with offerings such as tableside Caesar salad and flaming desserts.