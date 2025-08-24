Use These 2 Pantry Staples To Revive Scratched Dinnerware

Over time, crockery develops what look to be scratches, resulting in lackluster dinnerware. Before you go out and buy replacements, take heart that you can correct this with only baking soda or cream of tartar. Often, what we think are scratches are actually just scuff marks from cutlery and other metal utensils. These are surface-level blemishes that can be wiped away; they just need a slightly more abrasive cleaning agent than what your dish soap can offer.

Either cream of tartar or baking soda works individually, so there is no need to combine the two. Dampen the scuffed dish and sprinkle over enough of either powder until a paste forms. From there, take a cloth or paper towel and scrub away. This will take a little bit of elbow grease, but it shouldn't be a huge workout, and you should see results immediately. If some scuff marks are more stubborn, you can repeat this process until your standards are met.

Of the two pantry items, baking soda is the more abrasive, so it will be a better option for tougher or darker marks. That said, it has the potential to actually scratch your dishes, which may be relevant if you're dealing with delicate or older items. Not to mention, vintage dinnerware carries the risk of heavy metal exposure, so extra caution should be taken in washing it. In such a case, cream of tartar will offer a gentler clean, though it may take a couple of touch-ups to ensure even results.