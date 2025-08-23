Upgrade Your Cocktail With A Surprising Cooking Leftover

Although often reliant on the spirit, sugar, and citrus template, mixed drinks welcome creative components. Typically, unusual craft cocktail ingredients involve exotic fruit, produce, or hard-to-find alcohol. Yet boozy upgrades lurk in many forms, and a surprisingly terrific candidate is an often discarded kitchen foodstuff — pasta water.

Yep — in recent years, bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts have discovered the ingredient's merits in drinks such as martinis and Negronis. Its flavorful effects may be on the subtler side, but there is reasonable motive to hold onto the starchy liquid.

Employed in a martini, a splash of salted pasta water adds a depth reminiscent of dry vermouth. Cocktails often shine with a dash of saline solution anyway, so the ingredient perks up other additions to the drink. Meanwhile, when examining the liquid's character against a classic Negroni, one Redditor notes that the "pasta one [is] noticeably softer, maybe even a touch sweeter." And in whichever cocktail you craft, you can also expect a subtle thickening of the drink's mouthfeel, lending an opacity that evokes drinks like ouzo. Most importantly — don't worry; the resulting cocktail won't taste like pasta.