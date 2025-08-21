The Old-School Way To Make Coffee Like They Did In The Early 1900s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to preparation methods, few beverages offer the range and variety of coffee. Whether it's crafting a quick latte or cappuccino with the press of a button or patiently waiting for the hours-long Kyoto-style cold drip, it's remarkable how many techniques exist to produce distinct coffee beverages. Not to mention, brewing methods have evolved over time — the modern espresso machine, with its electric pump, only became popular in the 1960s, after all.

If you're wondering how people brewed coffee a century before the modern machine, consider the coffee siphon. A brewing method that's still around (though often overlooked), this device resembles something out of a science lab. Once you get attuned to its nuanced style, however, you'll produce a richly flavorful cup reminiscent of a pour-over crossed with a French press. Siphon coffee delights with a rich body and sharp, clearly defined flavors.

Impressively, early versions of the siphon date back to the 1830s, making it a century older than the easy-to-care-for Moka pot. By the 1910s, baristas were already tailoring grind sizes and filters to extract the most from this method. Since then, its unique immersive brewing style has continued to captivate certain coffee enthusiasts. While the physical mechanics can be tricky, the payoff is a cup unlike any other.