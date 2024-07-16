The Reason There Are Rainbow Spots On Your Deli Meat

Have you ever ordered a freshly cut batch of deli meat, only to return from the store and find that it looks spoiled and iridescent? With a rainbow-like sheen, your ham or roast beef might appear anything but fresh. However, this colorful change has nothing to do with your deli meat's safety; it's all about how the human eye perceives color.

Muscle proteins in meat are made of bundled strands. These tight bundles create a repeating pattern in the meat, and when it is sliced, these grooves are exposed to the light. When white light bounces off this uneven surface, some spots reflect the light while others absorb it. This creates the colorful shimmer appearance to the human eye.

While this science lesson may be interesting, it's important to answer the big question you're wondering: Is my rainbow deli meat still good to eat? In short, yes! This change in appearance does not indicate food spoilage, meaning you don't have to worry about any off tastes or contracting food poisoning. If the colorful deli meat is too disconcerting, either cut off the shiny edge (if it's a large piece, such as roast beef) or, if it's slices for a sandwich, just cover it in your favorite condiment.