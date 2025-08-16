The Retro-Inspired Coffee Drink You Can Make With 5 Trader Joe's Items

Mention the egg cream — a beverage popular in the New York City area in the first half of the 20th century that contains neither eggs nor cream — and you'll probably bring a nostalgic smile to the faces of anyone over the age of 60 who remembers enjoying them with a Brooklyn- or Lower East Side-born parent. Made with old-fashioned seltzer (the type that came in reusable glass bottles with a metal siphon head), whole milk, and chocolate syrup (preferably Fox's U-Bet, which dissolved well in milk), you can still get egg creams in a handful of places.

Whether it's because those old-fashioned seltzer bottles are harder to come by, or because you're not on the East Coast, finding a good approximation can be challenging. Fortunately, one Reddit user and a Trader Joe's fan came up with the recipe for the "coffee cream," a close approximation of the original using products only found at Trader Joe's.

The Trader Joe's version is made with store-brand whipping cream, plain seltzer, cold brew coffee concentrate, Midnight Moo chocolate syrup, and vanilla ice cream. The poster made the drink in a double-walled glass, but any tall glass you have at home will work. The key here is to start the whipping cream and then pour in the seltzer, creating the classic egg cream foam on top. The cold brew concentrate, chocolate syrup, and vanilla ice cream follow in that order.