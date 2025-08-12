One Of Paula Deen's Favorite Chicken Salads Comes From An Underrated Chain

Paula Deen may be known for her love of butter, her warm Southern style on cooking shows, and her restaurants in the South, but she got her start in the food world in the late 1980s by selling simple sandwiches made in her home kitchen. She prepared several popular varieties daily, and chicken salad was among them. It's fair to assume Deen knows a solid version of this Southern staple when she sees one. In 2015, Deen's magazine, "Cooking with Paula Deen," published a roundup of some of the very best chicken salads, and while most of the recommended restaurants had only a single location, one underrated chain made the list: Chicken Salad Chick.

The brainchild of owner Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick was born from her quest to find the crème de la crème of the creamy, chicken-based classic — ultimately leading her to create her own. In 2008, Brown started selling her chicken salad as a business venture with her husband, Kevin. By 2012, the two began franchising, and while there were only 26 locations when Deen's magazine recommended it, the fast-casual brand has since grown to over 300 locations today.