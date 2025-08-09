This Classic NYC Candy Store Is 'The Most Impressive Nepo Baby Passion Project'

New York City is famous for many things within the culinary realm, like New York hot dogs and New York pizza. The city that never sleeps also has its share of fame when it comes to sweet things. An iconic candy store originally established in NYC is the product of, as one TikToker called it, "The most impressive nepo baby passion project" (per TikTok). Dylan's Candy Bar is a candy lover's paradise. It offers more than 7,000 types of sweets in a colorful setting inspired by the fictional Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. The driving force behind the brand is Dylan Lauren, daughter of famed fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

Dylan Lauren had some advantages breaking into the business world — being the child of a rich and famous fashion icon definitely didn't hurt. But she leveraged her own drive and creativity in establishing her candy kingdom. The entrepreneur has an art background and studied art history at Duke University. She utilizes her creative talents in her business, conceptualizing a special world where art and candy collide.

Much like the muse she channeled in creating her sugar empire — Willy Wonka — Dylan Lauren designed her candy emporiums to embody a child's imagination come to life. The colorful décor includes focal points like a giant lollipop tree, candy-studded steps on the staircases, and brightly colored candy wallpaper.

Following somewhat in the footsteps of her famous father, she has created Dylan's Candy Bar to go beyond a chain of sweet shops — it's a lifestyle brand that combines candy with fashion, art, and pop culture. In addition to selling treats and associated merchandise from across the globe, Dylan's Candy Bar offers its own logoed clothing, blankets, tote bags, toys, hair products, jewelry, and more.