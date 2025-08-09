The Leafy Sign Your Sweet Potatoes Are Ready To Harvest

While kale may be one of the easiest vegetables to grow, you might be looking for something with a little more heft to add to your garden. Enter sweet potatoes. These tubers are not only delicious, but they're also a beginner-friendly crop. The tricky part is knowing exactly when to harvest them, so we spoke to Michael Clarke, landscape architect and horticulturist and founder of Yardwork, to learn the signs he watches for to determine the right time.

According to Clarke, the leaves of the plant are a great indicator. "The leaves on the vines will usually yellow, die-back[,] and lose vigor, becoming sparser with slower vine growth," Clarke said. He explained that once new growth slows — meaning fewer new leaves — the sweet potatoes are likely mature and ready to harvest. "This typically starts [three to four] months after planting."

However, Clarke noted that while this method is common, it isn't foolproof. "This is a moderately reliable sign since leaf die-back can also result from disease, drought, or cold stress," he said, adding that it nonetheless provides a good cue approximately 90 to 120 days after planting.