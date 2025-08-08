Here's The One Meat You Should Never Grill

From juicy steaks and smoky yakitori chicken to sizzling Korean barbecue at home, the grill is a machine that cranks out fire, flavor, and guarantees top-tier eats. Despite its versatility, there are some meats you should never grill, no matter how tempting. One of these meats is brisket. To delve deeper into why the grill and brisket should never meet, Food Republic consulted Nicole Johnson, owner and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do.

"Brisket is full of tough connective tissue," Johnson told us. This is because it's from the lower chest or breast of the cow, a heavily used muscle. "Grilling it hot and fast doesn't give those tissues time to break down, so you're left with a chewy, dry chunk of meat." Usually featured across multiple variations of American barbecue, this is why you'll usually see brisket being smoked or braised.

The brisket itself is composed of two very different parts: the point and flat. The flat is much leaner than the point, so they cook at uneven rates. On a grill's high heat, the flat will dry out before the point even has a chance to tenderize. As put by Johnson, "[Brisket] needs time to become tender, which is what people rave about when they refer to brisket." So, unfortunately, we recommend skipping fast cooking methods, like grilling, next time you're cooking brisket.