Martha Stewart Follows This Strict Chicago Hot Dog Rule

Everything that goes on a Chicago dog creates layers of acidic, salty, and savory flavors, melding together with every bite to deliver a powerful explosion of taste. Martha Stewart is a particularly big fan of this recipe, but she has one strict rule when it comes to assembling them: no ketchup.

Stewart isn't alone. The National Hot Dog Council also enforces a strong stance on topping etiquette and has come out vehemently against the tomato-based condiment. On Chicago dogs, it's especially redundant. Not only do most versions include vinegary peppers, celery salt, and other toppings that replicate ketchup's flavor profile, but in Chicago, many vendors go a step further and add slices of tomato directly onto the bun.

According to Anthony Bourdain, the Chicago dog is the best hot dog style — and that's due in no small part to how every topping comes together to form a cohesive, delicious whole. While it may look like a chef simply emptied their fridge onto a bun, it's actually a carefully cultivated recipe, with each component serving a specific purpose and little room for substitution. Though it's rare to find a modern Chicagoan who prefers ketchup on their city's signature dog, a cultural history stretching back over a century explains why the condiment is widely shunned.