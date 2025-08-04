How Long Does Mac And Cheese Last In The Fridge?

Mac and cheese, the ultimate comfort food, is a simple pleasure to eat, whether you're choosing from a wide variety of boxed mixes (which we've ranked from worst to best) or indulging in a version made from scratch at a restaurant. Regardless of its origin, this dish often ends up in the fridge as leftovers. But how long can it stay there before you tuck in again? If stored correctly — that is, sealed in an airtight container — mac and cheese will retain its peak quality for up to three days. It will still be good, albeit a little worse off, until day five, after which you should throw it out.

As soon as you're done eating, it's best to move your leftovers into the fridge. Once cooked, food should only stay out at room temperature for two hours. After this, the rate at which bacteria grows increases, as does your risk of illness if you eat that food. As such, transfer your mac and cheese into an airtight container, or cover the existing container well in heavy-duty foil. You should only reheat as much as you're going to eat, as repeated heating and cooling will degrade the quality quicker.