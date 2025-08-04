How Long Does Mac And Cheese Last In The Fridge?
Mac and cheese, the ultimate comfort food, is a simple pleasure to eat, whether you're choosing from a wide variety of boxed mixes (which we've ranked from worst to best) or indulging in a version made from scratch at a restaurant. Regardless of its origin, this dish often ends up in the fridge as leftovers. But how long can it stay there before you tuck in again? If stored correctly — that is, sealed in an airtight container — mac and cheese will retain its peak quality for up to three days. It will still be good, albeit a little worse off, until day five, after which you should throw it out.
As soon as you're done eating, it's best to move your leftovers into the fridge. Once cooked, food should only stay out at room temperature for two hours. After this, the rate at which bacteria grows increases, as does your risk of illness if you eat that food. As such, transfer your mac and cheese into an airtight container, or cover the existing container well in heavy-duty foil. You should only reheat as much as you're going to eat, as repeated heating and cooling will degrade the quality quicker.
How to gauge the quality of leftover mac and cheese
If you find that your refrigerated mac and cheese wasn't sealed perfectly but it's only been a couple of days, don't panic. You don't have to immediately toss it — there are signs to check that can accurately indicate its quality without having to taste it and risk it. Firstly, smell. The primary aroma of this dish is the cheese, so as long as there are no rancid odors, this box can be checked. Next up is any visual sign of decay. Specifically, you're looking for mold spots or discoloration, but also whether the pasta looks mushy or the sauce is losing its substance or appears watery. The latter two indicate a drop in quality as opposed to actual spoilage, but note that there are a few side effects you may feel if you do accidentally eat moldy food.
Lastly, taste will be the most definitive indicator of your food's quality. Drier noodles and harder cheese are typical features of food that's been stored in the fridge for a few days, but only sharp or sour tastes are signs of spoilage. Keep in mind that mac and cheese made from scratch and with fresh ingredients won't last as well as boxed mixes. The latter contain preservatives that help it last longer in storage.