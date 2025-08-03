Upgrade Your In-N-Out Burger With This Underrated, Spicy Topping

Inspect the menu at In-N-Out, and the options appear quite limited, and you may wonder why it's Gordon Ramsay's favorite fast food burger. The magic all centers around the chain's iconic beef patties, sourced from its own high-quality beef supplier. Nevertheless, even if you can't expect a chicken sandwich, there is the not-so-secret secret menu awaiting those in the know. Such items let you customize your In-N-Out order in surprisingly versatile ways, even adding a dash of heat into the mix.

Often overlooked by diners, the chain offers small pickled cascabellachilies, which automatically come whole when you order at the counter. Although boasting lightly sweet tasting notes, these small peppers also lend a kick, climbing up to 6,000 on the Scoville scale. Subsequently, they make for a nice bite while enjoying the burger, with even the pickling juice adding a bright dash of flavor.

Alternatively, to upgrade your burger in true secret menu style, you can even ask for the small peppers chopped and cooked into the underside of your beef patty. This maneuver will lightly tame their heat while flavoring the dish in a delicious new style.