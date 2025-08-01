Why Oversized Burgers Could Be A Potential Red Flag At A Burger Joint

A meal at a burger joint should be an all-around pleasant experience. The vibe is casual, the service is usually friendly, and then there's the star of the show: a hopefully mouth-watering patty secured between two buns. Essentially, the only way to ruin the experience is by being served a disappointing meal. While there are several red flags to watch for at a burger joint, one of the most glaring issues is an oversized patty.

To explain why this is such a critical problem, Food Republic spoke to David Davidov, creator of The Cooking Foodie. He explained that the fault of oversized burgers comes down to the fact that "big, thick patties often cook unevenly and can fall apart." After all, the weight of burger patties matters — it affects many aspects of cooking.

When you try to scale up the patty size, Davidov noted, "You'll also notice signs like doming or cracked edges, a sign that the meat was either overworked or too thick to cook evenly." In any dish involving ground beef, excess thickness creates potential cooking problems. While the interior may stay raw, the proteins on the outside form a tightly-formed crust. In small doses, such effects can be palatable, but large burgers begin to disintegrate before cooking is complete. Not to mention, the issues continue once the burger is served. "When the bun-to-meat ratio is off, it throws the whole bite out of balance," Davidov said. So when a burger joint serves an overwhelmingly large creation, the problems only multiply.