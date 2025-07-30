10 Forgotten Classic Cocktails That Should Make A Comeback

When sidling up to a bar or making drinks at home, there are few things better than a classic cocktail. The elegance, sophistication, and rich history behind some – like the martini or the Old Fashioned – have allowed them to stand the test of time, earning permanent spots on bar menus. Others have vanished into obscurity, and frankly, plenty deserved their fate. (Some of the sickly sweet ones popular in the 1970s can stay buried.) However, some of these lost gems shouldn't have disappeared, so we've compiled a list of the ones we think deserve a place alongside today's favorites.

Each of these cocktails tells a story about American drinking history, from the sooty railroads to glamorous socialite parties of the early 1900s. They're also fantastic conversation starters. You know a bartender truly knows their craft when they can mix one of these forgotten classics. Try making them yourself at a party, and watch guests lean in as you retell stories of speakeasies operating 12 miles out to sea during Prohibition, or the favorite tipple of a beloved hard-boiled literary detective.

Of course it's the taste that matters most, and these cocktails score top marks. They run the gamut of delicious flavors from John Lennon's favorite chocolatey boozy tipple that taste like a delicious desert, to a delicately floral drink flavored with violets that will make you feel like a romantic Victorian poet. When it comes to forgotten classics, there is something for all tastes.