How The Huckleberry Became The Official Fruit Of 2 US States

If asked what the first food you thought of when you thought of Idaho, you'd probably say potatoes. The first for Montana? Probably beef. What you wouldn't expect is for the two states, known for such hardy foods, to also be associated with a small, delicate fruit that grows in relatively small volumes during its short summer season. But the huckleberry, the tiny reddish blue fruit that looks and tastes very much like a blueberry, is actually endemic to the mountains of the Northwest United States. So, it's no wonder both states wanted to claim the berry as their own.

Huckleberries became the state fruit of Idaho in 2000 and achieved the same status in Montana in 2023. As is the case with the naming of many state symbols, the idea to declare the fruit the state fruit came from elementary school students working with state lawmakers to move it through the legislative process. Idaho and Montana are not the only two states to share a state fruit: both Alabama and Georgia lay claim to the peach. There are multiple states that claim apples, strawberries, and grapes, but have selected a specific variety of those fruits as their own. Oklahoma wasn't happy with just having strawberries as its official fruit; the state stretched the rules a bit by naming watermelons its official vegetable.