From delectably crispy whole roasted pork called lechón to a vibrant bowl of stewed chicken adobo, Filipino cuisine skillfully reworks meats into mouth-watering dishes. Another terrific vessel for making meat shine is lumpiang shanghai, often simply referred to as lumpia. Essentially Filipino-style crispy egg rolls, this delicious appetizer arrived on the archipelago's shores from China centuries ago and has since become a classic of the cuisine.

Crafting these crunchy, golden-brown rolls requires a surprising amount of effort, and selecting a tasty yet affordable meat filling is a crucial step. To offer advice on optimal assembly, Food Republic is fortunate to have help from Rose Sioson, a recipe developer from Deliciously Rushed who grew up in a Filipino kitchen.

"When it comes to achieving that classic lumpia combo — juicy, savory filling wrapped in a golden, crispy shell — ground pork is the gold standard," Sioson explains. "Its natural fat content keeps the filling tender and flavorful without weighing down the wrapper, giving you that perfect snap and savory bite every time." While the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED) reported that the cost for a pound of ground beef was around $6.12 in June 2025, ground pork can often be found in the range of $3.00 to $4.50 per pound, depending on your grocery store and location — making it a more budget-friendly meat.