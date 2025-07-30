The Best Triple Sec Substitute Is This Classic Juice

Triple sec is an orange-flavored liqueur that ranges from 20 to 40% alcohol by volume (ABV). It's also important to note that triple sec is a key ingredient in many classic cocktails like cosmopolitans, Mai Tais, and margaritas. But not having a bottle of triple sec shouldn't stop you from enjoying a cocktail at home.

To find out the best swap and what you need to know before you substitute things, Food Republic sat down with Leslie K. Harris, Marketing Director and purchasing agent at Double Eagle Hotel & Casino. "Orange juice is a good substitute for triple sec in tequila cocktails, especially in margaritas and their variations, because fresh juice gives a clean citrus accent and natural sweetness similar to orange liqueur."

Harris went on to explain that switching orange juice with triple sec can also allow for some flexibility with it comes to flavor. "This option works well when an orange note is needed, and you can adjust the strength and sweetness to taste." This means when you add a splash of orange juice to your margarita, you can use things like agave syrup to amplify the sweetness.