180 Cup: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

The "Shark Tank" panel was both surprised and impressed with the 5 million cups 180 Cup sold in its first six months. They also responded well when entrepreneur Solomon Fallas shared that the reorder rate among the 120 mom and pop shops that had bought the cups from college students was 92%. Daymond John wasted no time. He jumped in by offering Fallas the $300,000 for 20% of the company as long as the company founder immediately accepted his deal. Fallas, however, wanted to see if there were any other offers. Mark Cuban questioned whether waiting to accept the deal was a wise choice. Apparently, Fallas' answer was yes; he continued seeking offers from the Sharks, hoping to impress them by noting the company had only tapped 1% of the college market and had still been able to achieve such sales numbers.

Lori Greiner was the first to declare herself out, saying she didn't have a personal connection to the product. A few years later, Greiner would end up investing in another company trying to change the college drinking experience: Night Cap, a reusable, portable drink cover to prevent drink spiking.

Although Cuban liked the sales model Fallas had created with college students, he thought the product was niche and didn't match the founder's valuation. Kevin O'Leary bowed out, and guest Shark John Paul DeJoria, founder of tequila company Patrón and co-founder of Paul Mitchell haircare products, said he didn't feel passionate about the product. Thankfully, John came back in but upped his equity demand to 30%. After some negotiating, the two agreed to 25% of the company and made a deal.