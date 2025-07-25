Few convenient meals top the delights of a frozen pizza. Simply preheat your oven, pop in the pie, remain patient (the hardest part), and a tasty dinner emerges. Nowadays, the food is understandably easy to take for granted, but ever since the mysterious origins of the first frozen pizza, lots of innovation has poured into its creation. So while considering the behind-the-scenes of the dish, you may wonder: Are frozen pizzas pre-cooked or raw?

Well, it's a nuanced question, with different techniques per manufacturer. Generally, though, frozen pies come with most elements partially cooked. The most common build involves a pre-baked dough and slightly cooked-through toppings, while the cheese and tomato sauce have yet to be fully heated. You can even make out such characteristics visually: The cheese is still separated in distinct strands, vegetables like bell peppers look crisp or at least blanched, and meats don't look raw but lack any browning.

As for the dough, frozen pizza typically employs a par-baked crust. Manufacturers want you to enjoy a delicious pie without a long cooking time and high oven temperature. So a preliminary bake eases preparation while also forming a rigid structure fit for transportation. That way, a range of home kitchens can still achieve the mouth-watering browned look.