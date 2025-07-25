The Worst Frozen Mac & Cheese On Shelves Comes From An Infamous Brand
Sometimes you're craving some ooey-gooey homemade mac and cheese, but don't have the time to make it yourself. Enter: frozen mac and cheese. These boxed masterpieces can sit in your freezer until you're ready to enjoy them, with most just needing to be heated in the oven or microwave. The issue is that there are so many brands and varieties to choose from that it can get a little overwhelming. As a result, you may accidentally grab the worst one in the store — and we don't want that. Luckily, Food Republic's taste-testers ranked 13 frozen mac and cheese products and were surprised to find that one infamous brand stood out in the worst ways: Lean Cuisine.
The variety in question is its Comfort Cravings Macaroni and Cheese. While it was the most affordable option on the list, our taste-tester said that it was so bad that you couldn't pay them to eat it again. Mac and cheese should be luxurious and rich, so Lean Cuisine's attempt to make a low-calorie version has ended up taking away the basis of what the dish is — and other customers seem to agree. While many reviews say that it's watery, bland, and inedible, one colorful reviewer made us giggle with their dramatics: "SO DISGUSTING. I feel traumatized. So gluey and artificial[,] and it smells so bad. Definitely not comforting. I need something to comfort me as a result of this. What a nightmare..." (per Target).
Choosing the best frozen mac and cheese
When you're out shopping for frozen mac and cheese, you want to feel confident that you're grabbing a box that'll hit the spot. While you can always upgrade boxed mac and cheese with some fun ingredients, you still want to start with a delicious base. Of course, you can always go with the one that took the prized top spot. That went to none other than Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese.
Haven't heard of Beecher's before? Well, you have now. Born in 2003, Beecher's Handmade Cheese started out as a brick-and-mortar cheesemaker that also served delicious food. Today, their beloved "World's Best" mac and cheese, which is unique in that it's made with two cheeses — Just Jack and Flagship — is sold in retailers across the country. Customers rave about this product, saying that they were blown away by the flavor, value, and quality. Some customers noted that it has a little kick to it. This is thanks to the chipotle puree (made with all-natural ingredients including chipotle peppers, a variety of spices, and apple cider vinegar) that makes it taste dynamic. Side note: It's made with penne pasta and not elbows (just in case the pasta shape is a deal-breaker for you).