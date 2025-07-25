The Worst Frozen Mac & Cheese On Shelves Comes From An Infamous Brand

Sometimes you're craving some ooey-gooey homemade mac and cheese, but don't have the time to make it yourself. Enter: frozen mac and cheese. These boxed masterpieces can sit in your freezer until you're ready to enjoy them, with most just needing to be heated in the oven or microwave. The issue is that there are so many brands and varieties to choose from that it can get a little overwhelming. As a result, you may accidentally grab the worst one in the store — and we don't want that. Luckily, Food Republic's taste-testers ranked 13 frozen mac and cheese products and were surprised to find that one infamous brand stood out in the worst ways: Lean Cuisine.

The variety in question is its Comfort Cravings Macaroni and Cheese. While it was the most affordable option on the list, our taste-tester said that it was so bad that you couldn't pay them to eat it again. Mac and cheese should be luxurious and rich, so Lean Cuisine's attempt to make a low-calorie version has ended up taking away the basis of what the dish is — and other customers seem to agree. While many reviews say that it's watery, bland, and inedible, one colorful reviewer made us giggle with their dramatics: "SO DISGUSTING. I feel traumatized. So gluey and artificial[,] and it smells so bad. Definitely not comforting. I need something to comfort me as a result of this. What a nightmare..." (per Target).